UPDATED: Four ways to deal with leaves and yard waste this fall

Guelph, Ont., October 15, 2021 – This fall, Guelph residents have four ways to get rid of their leaves and yard waste:

Mulch leaves and leave them on your lawn for healthy grass next spring or use leaves, whole or mulched, to insulate and protect your garden beds over winter Bag leaves or put them in a container labelled “yard waste” and put them out at the curb on your grey cart collection day before the program ends on November 26. Rake them to the curb the weekend of November 13-14 for loose leaf collection November 15-26. Drop them off for a fee at the Waste Resource Innovation Centre at 110 Dunlop Drive.

Remember, leaves, grass clippings and yard waste can’t go in your green cart.

Bagged yard waste collection ends November 26

You can put yard waste at the curb for collection on your grey cart collection day until November 26. Put leaves and other yard waste (no grass clippings) in paper bags or containers labelled “yard waste”, and bundle brush, branches and tree limbs using twine or string. Learn more about getting your yard waste for ready for curbside collection at guelph.ca/yardwaste.

Download the Guelph Waste app or use the Waste Wizard to see when your last yard waste collection day.

After November 26, yard waste can be brought to the Waste Resource Innovation Centre at 110 Dunlop Drive for disposal (fees apply).

Don’t rake loose leaves to the curb before November 13

We’ll be collecting loose leaves from neighbourhoods with mature trees only from November 15-26, so check the map online to make sure we’re coming to your neighbourhood. We make one collection per street so it’s important to rake your leaves to the road the weekend of November 13.

Help keep storm drains and bike lanes clear: don’t rake your leaves to the road before November 13. Raking leaves too early can cause clogged storm drains and street flooding, unsafe cycling lanes and hazards for children playing in leaves.

For more information about what to do with your leaves this fall, visit guelph.ca/leaves

For more information about bagged yard waste collection

Heather Connell, Manager, Business and Technical Services

Solid Waste Resources, Environmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2082

[email protected]

For more information about loose leaf collection

Kyle Gagne, Public Works Supervisor

Roads and Right of Way, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2008

[email protected]