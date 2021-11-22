Fire at Woodlawn Road Canadian Tire

Guelph, Ont., November 22, 2021 – Guelph Fire responded to a reported fire on Sunday, November 21, just before 10 a.m. at the Canadian Tire located at 10 Woodlawn Road East. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found flames inside the entrance of the store.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured. Canadian Tire staff had self evacuated from the store. Guelph Fire remained on scene to aid in the investigation and remove smoke from the store.

The cause of the fire along with an estimate of damage is still under investigation by the Guelph Fire Prevention Bureau.

Guelph Fire would like to thank the Guelph Police Service for their help during the emergency.

