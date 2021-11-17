Final splash pad for Eastview Park has been chosen

Construction gets underway in summer 2022

Guelph, Ont., November 17, 2021 – The community has spoken! During engagement for a new splash pad at Eastview Park from October 5-26, the community overwhelmingly supported the pollinator themed option.

The final splash pad design features:

Picnic style seating with shade structures and umbrellas

Bench seating

Pollinator garden

Oval-shaped splash area

The new splash pad will include a water recirculation system and on-demand activation switch that increases water efficiency, similar to one recently installed at Hanlon Creek Park. It also monitors water quality and uses less chemicals to treat the water.

Construction is expected to start in spring 2022 and be complete in time for seasonal splash pad openings in spring 2023.

Envisioning Eastview Park

The final vision for Eastview Park’s master plan will take shape over the next five years, starting with the installation of the 18-hole disc golf course in spring 2021 pending budget approval, followed by the splash pad and bike park facility.

