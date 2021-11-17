Final splash pad for Eastview Park has been chosen

Construction gets underway in summer 2022
Guelph, Ont., November 17, 2021 – The community has spoken! During engagement for a new splash pad at Eastview Park from October 5-26, the community overwhelmingly supported the pollinator themed option.
The final splash pad design features:
- Picnic style seating with shade structures and umbrellas
- Bench seating
- Pollinator garden
- Oval-shaped splash area
View the Eastview Park splash pad design
The new splash pad will include a water recirculation system and on-demand activation switch that increases water efficiency, similar to one recently installed at Hanlon Creek Park. It also monitors water quality and uses less chemicals to treat the water.
Construction is expected to start in spring 2022 and be complete in time for seasonal splash pad openings in spring 2023.
Envisioning Eastview Park
The final vision for Eastview Park’s master plan will take shape over the next five years, starting with the installation of the 18-hole disc golf course in spring 2021 pending budget approval, followed by the splash pad and bike park facility.
Resources
Read the Eastview Park Master Plan
Eastview splash pad engagement summary
For more information
Mallory Lemon, OALA, CSLA, Park Planner
Park and Trail Development, Parks
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 3560
[email protected]