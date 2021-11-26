Firefighters respond to fire at 87 Neeve Street

Guelph, Ont., November 26, 2021 – Guelph Fire responded to a fire alarm activation at 87 Neeve Street, a multi-storey apartment building, on November 25 at approximately 9 a.m.

Upon arriving, firefighters could see black smoke coming from a 9th floor balcony on the west side of the apartment building. Tenants had already evacuated from their units. The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished. There were no injuries sustained to residents or firefighters.

Residents on the 9th floor were displaced from their homes for a period of time. Fire investigators are investigating to understand the cause of the fire along with an estimate of damage.

Thank you to Guelph Police Service, Guelph Wellington Paramedic Services, Guelph Transit and Victim Services for their support.

