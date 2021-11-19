Construction notice: Woolwich Street and London Road lane reductions starting November 29

Near Woolwich Street and London Road intersection

Notice date: November 19, 2021

About the project

Terrapex Environmental Ltd., working for Suncor Energy, to decommission some monitoring on city streets.

Work begins November 29

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, November 29 and take about four hours to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions and no left turn at London

There will be lane reductions on Woolwich Street and London Road during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.

The northbound left turn lane on Woolwich Street will be closed during this work.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ken VanderWal, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2319

[email protected]