Construction notice: Watson Parkway North lane reductions start November 15

Eastview Road to Shackleton Drive
Notice date: November 1, 2021
About the project
The City is working with Claybar Contracting Inc. to install a centre median.
Work begins November 15
Work is expected to start on or about Monday, November 15 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Lane reductions
There will be lane reductions on Watson Parkway North between Eastview Road and Shackleton Drive during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not expected; however, delays should be expected.
Pedestrian access
The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.
Property access
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2241
[email protected]