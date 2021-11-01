Construction notice: Watson Parkway North lane reductions start November 15

Eastview Road to Shackleton Drive

Notice date: November 1, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Claybar Contracting Inc. to install a centre median.

Work begins November 15

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, November 15 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Watson Parkway North between Eastview Road and Shackleton Drive during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not expected; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]