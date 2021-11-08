Construction notice: Some streets will see short-term lane reductions starting November 14

Arterial streets across Guelph

Notice date: November 8, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Aquatech Canadian Water Services Inc. to inspect various Wastewater and Stormwater maintenance holes using closed circuit television (CCTV).

Work begins November 14

Nighttime work will begin Sunday, November 14 and continue until Friday, November 19 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the following streets:

Wellington Street East

Gordon Street

Edinburgh Road South

York Road

Victoria Road

Starwood Drive

Lane reductions

There will be temporary short-term lane reductions of about 30 minutes during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure will not be in effect, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in the areas of work will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access

All businesses in the project work area remain open and accessible throughout the project.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during the project work. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Tracey Lesage, Infrastructure Coordinator

Corporate Asset and Project Management

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2337

[email protected]