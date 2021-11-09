Construction notice: Ptarmigan Drive lane reductions starting November 16

Niska Road to Trendell Lane

Notice date: November 9, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Drexler Construction Ltd. to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface.

Work begins November 16

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, November 16 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Ptarmigan Drive during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not expected, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The east sidewalk on Ptarmigan Drive will be closed to pedestrians at 188 Niska Road during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Niska Road and Merganser Drive to use the west sidewalk.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]