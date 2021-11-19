Construction notice: Portion of Whitelaw Road closed on November 25

Paisley Road to Shoemaker Cresvent

Notice date: November 19, 2021

About the project

Destination Estates Ltd. will be operating a crane as part of tree removals at their site on Elmira Road South. This operation requires a temporary closure of Whitelaw Road between Paisley Road and Shoemaker Crescent.

Work takes place November 25

Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, November 25 and take about one day to complete, weather permitting.

Whitelaw Road closed

Whitelaw Road will be closed to through traffic from Paisley Road to Shoemaker Crescent during crane operations. Only local access will be permitted within the closure.

Pedestrian access

There are no sidewalks to be closed in the vicinity of this closure.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ken VanderWal, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2319

[email protected]