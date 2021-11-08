Construction notice: Metcalfe Street reconstruction starting November 22

Terry Boulevard to Eramosa Road

Notice date: November 8, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Steed and Evans Ltd. to reconstruct Metcalfe Street between Terry Boulevard to Eramosa Road, as well as Skov Crescent between 6 and 8 Skov Crescent.

During the project the sanitary, storm and watermains will be replaced along Metcalfe Street. The contractor will also replace curbs, asphalt and sidewalks.

Work begins November 22

Preliminary construction work will begin November 22, 2021 on Skov Crescent, with the Metcalfe Street construction happening in early spring 2022. It is estimated the construction will be compete by the end of November 2022, weather permitting.

Metcalfe Street closed to thru traffic

During the preliminary construction in fall of 2021, there will be minimal impacts on Skov Crescent.

During spring 2022 construction start up, Metcalfe Street will be closed. Local access and access to driveways will be permitted within the road closures. There will be no on-street parking permitted during construction on Metcalfe Street.

A short duration closure on Skov Crescent will also be planned for late fall 2021, and during the 2022 construction season.

Property and business access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Plantings and decorations in the construction area

Construction work is happening in the City’s right-of-way (ROW) between property lines, approximately 3 metres from the sidewalks. If you have any personal plantings or decorative features within the ROW, please remove them before the start of construction. Private planting and features within the ROW will not be replaced by the City when construction is complete.

City services

Waste collection will happen on the same schedule, however the pick up will take place first thing in the morning. Please ensure waste carts are out to the curb by 6:30 a.m. on the morning of your scheduled pickup. The contractor will move the waste carts from the curb to ensure pickup is made.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For project information

For more information about the project, please contact:

Andrew Miller, Project Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]

For construction activity information

For more information about the construction phase, activities or scheduling of the project please contact:

Kyle Gibson, Construction Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-831-5636

[email protected]