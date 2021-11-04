Construction notice: Lane Street closure starting November 8

Stevenson Street North to Erin Avenue

Notice date: November 4, 2020.

About the project

The City is working with E. & E. Seegmiller Ltd. to conduct preventative sanitary sewer repairs on Lane Street. The work includes asphalt restoration of the road.

Construction schedule

The work is expected to start on Monday, November 8 and will continue through to November 10, 2021, weather permitting.

Road closure and detours

The intersection of Lane Street and Erin Avenue will be closed for through traffic. Traffic to be redirected for local access from Bennett Avenue. There will be lane reductions on Stevenson Street North.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will be maintained during construction.

Property access and parking

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

David Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3574

[email protected]