Attend a Zoning Bylaw virtual public open house session throughout November and December

We’re updating Guelph’s Zoning Bylaw. This means your zone is changing and what you and your neighbours can do on your property might be changing too. The draft new zoning bylaw (External link)is now available for review.

Get involved and give us your feedback

Take a moment to look up your property using the interactive online map, visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca/czbr to participate in one or more virtual open house sessions, ask questions and provide comments until December 20, 2021. You can also contact us by telephone or email listed at the bottom of this notice.

Public open house sessions

Join us for a virtual public open house session on any of the following topics. Information about how to join and attend each session will be posted at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/czbr:

Residential zones – November 16 from 2-3 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.

Commercial, employment and institutional zones – November 17 from 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m.

Parking and driveways – November 30 from 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m.

Natural heritage system, parks, open space and other zones – December 1 from 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m.

Virtual office hours

Want a more focused, one-on-one discussion? Visit us during our virtual office hours:

November 18 from 1-3 p.m. through WebEx: https://guelph.webex.com/guelph/j.php?MTID=m78eab2200d8f265eeba05092d433f259

November 19 from 9-11 a.m. through WebEx: https://guelph.webex.com/guelph/j.php?MTID=m7dbba41903b5666152d6d5c6427bd629

December 2 from 1-3 p.m. through WebEx: https://guelph.webex.com/guelph/j.php?MTID=m78137b26c3389822ae3a7258137b42e5

December 3 from 9-11 a.m. through WebEx: https://guelph.webex.com/guelph/j.php?MTID=m1ca488955cd1c0c69dbfa5d28ec5d4b9

For more information

Abby Watts, Project Manager, Comprehensive Zoning Bylaw Review

Planning and Building Services

519-822-1260 extension 3314

[email protected]