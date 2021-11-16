Artwork moved into storage as construction work begins

Guelph, Ont., November 16, 2021 – Three murals along Wilson Street have been placed in temporary storage to keep them safe while work is underway on the rail bridge replacement operated by Metrolinx.

The bridge rehabilitation is necessary to support increased rail traffic, specifically two-way all-day GO service.

Cultivation by Kenneth Lavallee, In Flight by Emmanuel Jarus, and #RoyalCityWings by Pellvetica have been temporarily removed, and will be re-installed following the completion of construction. All three murals were created on aluminium composite material panels to facilitate removal when construction or repairs are needed.

The murals were created as part of a Main Street Revitalization Initiative funded by the Association of Municipalities Ontario, and are featured in the Main Street Mural Project Video Series created for 2021 Culture Days celebrations.

