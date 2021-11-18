601 Scottsdale Drive

File number OZS21-012

The Zoning By-law amendment application proposes revising the existing SC.1-40 (Specialized Service Commercial Zone) to permit the conversion of the existing Holiday Inn (hotel) located at 601 Scottsdale Drive to a student residence, proposed to contain 151 suites, and 13 apartments.

Katie Nasswetter
[email protected]

