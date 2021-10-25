Volunteer to build and lead an outdoor community ice rink

Deadline to apply is November 12
Apply to build and lead an outdoor community ice rink
Guelph, Ont., October 25, 2021 – Plans for the 2021 outdoor community ice rink season are underway and we need community volunteers in groups of four or more to apply to create and manage a rink this winter in some of our parks.
If you’re 18 years or older, go online to get all the details and fill out the application. Applications are approved on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Apply in four easy steps
- Read the resources on the website to learn the rules and responsibilities
- Choose a pre-approved rink location from the list
- Fill out the online application by November 12
Attend the mandatory training session
Volunteers must attend mandatory training available on Saturday, November 20 in the morning and Tuesday, November 23 in the evening. You can choose which training session you and your team would like to attend in your application.
If selected as a volunteer, you will receive further instruction about training sessions after November 12.
Volunteer groups that meet set criteria throughout the year are eligible for a grant up to $500.
For more information
Meghan Hunter, Program Manager
Park Infrastructure and Construction, Parks
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2511
[email protected]