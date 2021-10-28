Various residential streets will see short-term lane reductions starting October 30

Residential streets across Guelph

Notice date: October 28, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Wessuc Inc. to flush and perform closed-circuit television (CCTV) inspections of Guelphs’ wastewater and stormwater sewers.

Work begins October 30

Work will begin Saturday, October 30 and continue until December 18 between 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lane reductions

There will be temporary short-term lane reductions of about 30 minutes on various residential streets during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure will not be in effective, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in the areas of work will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access

All businesses and private property access will remain open and accessible throughout the project.

Guelph Transit

There will be no interruption to any Guelph Transit routes during the project term.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during the project work. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Tracey Lesage, Infrastructure Coordinator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2337

[email protected]