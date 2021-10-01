Tree planting at Goldie Mill and Green Meadows parks starts October 4

Guelph, Ont., October 1, 2021 – We’re replanting trees at Goldie Mill Park and Green Meadows Park starting October 4. Work will be complete by October 15, weather permitting.

For your safety, please stay out of the marked work areas and away from equipment.

Goldie Mill Park

Goldie Mill will receive 12 new trees to replace the nine that were removed during remediation work for the Goldie Mill restoration in September 2020. Further trees will be planted in other parks and natural areas around the city.

Green Meadows Park

Green Meadows will receive 38 trees to replace ash and hazard trees removed in 2017.

About the Emerald Ash Borer Plan

The emerald ash borer (EAB) is a highly destructive, non-native, wood-boring beetle that feeds under the bark of ash trees, ultimately killing them. EAB is expected to destroy close to 100 per cent of Guelph’s untreated street, park and woodland ash trees. For more information, visit guelph.ca/eab

