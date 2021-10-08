Speedvale Avenue watermain and asphalt replacement

Hanlon Expressway to Edinburgh Road

Notice date: October 8, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Capital Paving Inc. to replace the watermain and asphalt on Speedvale Avenue, between the Hanlon Expressway and Edinburgh Road.

Work begins October 12

Preliminary work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, October 12 and take until late November to complete, weather permitting.

Construction will pause during the winter until spring 2022 when the project is expected to be completed.

Speedvale Avenue lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Speedvale Avenue from Hanlon Expressway to Edinburgh Road during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Waste collection time changes

Waste collection will happen on the same schedule, however the pick up will take place first thing in the morning. Please ensure waste carts are out to the curb by 6:30 a.m. on the morning of your scheduled pickup. The contractor will move the waste carts from the curb to ensure pickup is made.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ken Vanderwal, Project Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2319

[email protected]