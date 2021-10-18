Section of Edinburgh Road North closed starting October 25

Raglan Street to Sultan Street

Notice date: October 18, 2021

About the project

The City is facilitating a road closure to assist the Canadian National Railway (CN) with rehabilitation work on the existing railway crossing on Edinburgh Road North.

Work begins October 25

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, October 25 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Edinburgh Road North closed and detour in effect

Edinburgh Road North will be closed to through traffic from Sultan Street to Raglan Street during the project. Local access and traffic will be permitted along Edinburgh Road; however, there will be no through access at the railway tracks. Traffic will be detoured along Paisley Street, Norfolk Street and Waterloo Avenue. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

There will be absolutely no pedestrian access through the construction zone.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Public Inquiry

Canadian National Railway (CN)

888-888-5909

[email protected]

or

Traffic Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3414

[email protected]