Paul Avenue closed starting October 25

Delhi Street to Metcalfe Street

Notice date: October 15, 2021

About the project

The City is working with D & J Lockhart Excavators Ltd. to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface.

Work begins October 25

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, October 25 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Paul Avenue closed

Paul Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Delhi Street to Metcalfe Street during the project. Only local access will be permitted. Local traffic will be permitted along Paul Avenue; however, there will be no through access at 26 Paul Avenue.

Pedestrian access

The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 26 Paul Avenue during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Delhi Street and Metcalfe Street to use the south sidewalk.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]