Museums and recreation centres gradually increase capacity in support of provincial announcement

Proof of vaccination required at Guelph Museums starting tomorrow

Guelph, Ont., Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – The City of Guelph is lifting capacity limits and social distancing requirements at facilities that require proof of vaccination following a provincial announcement on Friday that outlines steps to gradually lift remaining public health and workplace safety measures in stages.

“This step towards reopening provides a sense of hope. Our community has worked so hard to make it to this point, by getting vaccinated, physically distancing, and following public health measures,” says Mayor Cam Guthrie. “And let’s not forget the work of City employees, whose commitment and dedication has allowed for the continuity of so many important public services throughout the pandemic.”

To date, just over 90 percent of Guelph’s eligible population and 93 percent of City of Guelph employees, are fully vaccinated.

Opening up of City recreation programs

The City of Guelph is supporting the Province’s reopening plan by lifting capacity limits for City recreation facilities, bookable spaces and programs. That means locker rooms and showers are open and additional spaces have been added in some programs and classes. Visit guelph.ca/recreation and Rec Enroll for the most up to date program information.

Proof of vaccination required at Guelph Museums starting October 27

Starting Wednesday, October 27, proof of vaccination or medical exemption will be required by anyone 12 and older visiting the Civic Museum and McCrae House. Pre-registration for the two spaces is no longer required, however, it’s still required for visitors to the Families Gallery and events. Only one family or social bubble of up to 10 people are allowed in the gallery at a time, . Visit guelphmuseums.ca for more information.

Download the proof of vaccination QR code

Proof of vaccination or medical exemption is still required to enter high-risk indoor facilities including recreation centres, Sleeman Centre and River Run Centre. Community members can continue to use their vaccination receipts or the newly-released vaccination QR code.

Increased capacity at facilities, paired with the need to show proof of vaccination and provide contact tracing information, could mean patrons experience a short wait. Arrive for programs early and download your proof of vaccination QR code to keep the process moving as quickly as possible.

