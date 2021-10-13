Metrolinx notice: GO train speeds through Guelph gradually increasing over coming months

Notice date: October 13, 2021
Starting October 25, GO train speed limits will start incrementally increasing, with three-week intervals between every increase:
- Increase from 10 mph (16 km/h) to 20 mph (32 km/h) starting October 25
- Increase from 20 mph (32 km/h) to 30 mph (48 km/h) starting November 15
- Increase from 30 mph (48 km/h) to 45 mph (72 km/h) starting December 6
