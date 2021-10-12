Learn about recommended changes to Guelph’s Sewer Use By-law

Virtual open house runs October 12-30

Guelph, Ont., October 12, 2021—We’re updating Guelph’s Sewer Use By-law. Over the last year, we’ve heard from businesses and residents about how the Sewer Use By-law affects them, and how we can make it better to meet our communities needs while following best practices and protecting our environment.

As a result of our industry review and your input, we’re recommending some changes to Guelph’s Sewer Use By-law. Check out our virtual open house presentation to read about the changes we’re recommending.

After reviewing recommended changes, feel free to ask questions or leave comments at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/wastewater-sewer-use-bylaw by October 30.

For more information

Phil McIntyre, Supervisor, Environmental Compliance and Laboratory Services

Wastewater Services, Environmental Services

519-822-1260 extension 2953

[email protected]

Danielle Anders, Project Manager

GM BluePlan Engineering Limited

905-643-6688 extension 6210

[email protected]