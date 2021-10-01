Have your say to bring Guelph’s Transportation Master Plan to life

Take our survey on proposed policies and programs by October 24

Guelph, Ont., October 1, 2021 – Help us move Guelph forward! Whether you walk, roll, ride a bike, take a bus, drive a car, or use some other form of travel we want your ideas to make the Transportation Master Plan a success.

Where we’re at

Council approved moving ahead with the Sustainability and Resiliency Focus transportation solution earlier this year, and you shared how this might affect your transportation needs and wants as you move through the city. Now we’re moving closer to the finish line as we explore on-the-ground actions and projects to bring the Transportation Master Plan to life.

In this final phase of the master plan development we’re proposing policies and programs to help build a sustainable and resilient transportation network for Guelph over the next 30 years. We’re also figuring out how we schedule these future ready transportation projects.

We need your input (again)

Check out the updated story map and other resources to learn more about we’re where at and where we plan to go, then complete the online survey at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/transportation by October 24.

Through the survey you’ll:

Consider what future changes are most important for the resilience transportation network

Weigh in on the policies and programs that will support improvements to Guelph’s transportation network including roads, trails, sidewalks and transit corridors

Help decide how we prioritize transportation projects

Your feedback will help shape the final master plan that we’ll share with Council for approval early next year.

For project updates or to get involved, follow the project at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/transportation.

For more information

Jennifer Juste, Project Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2791

[email protected]