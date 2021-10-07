Have your say about proposed updates to Guelph’s Development Charges Bylaw

Attend a special Council meeting on October 20

Guelph, Ont., October 7, 2021 – We’re making updates to the City’s Development Charges (DC) Bylaw and we want your feedback.

As new development occurs in the City, the demand for City services, such as roads, sewers, parks and community centers, increases. Development charges are used by cities, like Guelph, to pay for the increased capital costs required to pay for these services.

Why we need to make updates

We need to align and update our DC Bylaw with the changes from provincial bills 108, 138, 197 and 213. We must be ready with the updated bylaw in place when Guelph’s current DC Bylaw expires in September 2022. This mini DC background study is not a full DC study and will only address the legislated changes with limited impact to services.

As part of this update, we’re reviewing:

The DC rate calculation.

Infrastructure needs and capital planning for Guelph.

Service categorization changes, for example “Indoor recreation and outdoor recreation” becoming “Parks and Recreation services”.

Proposed DC bylaw changes.

A full review of Guelph’s development charges will occur as part of our planned five year cycle in 2022/23.

Have your say

Read the Development Charges background study report and staff report to review the proposed bylaw updates. Have your say by submitting comments or questions online at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/development-charges by October 14.

Watch or participate in the virtual special Council meeting on Wednesday, October 20 at 6 p.m. at guelph.ca/live.

If you wish to submit written comments or speak to City Council about the bylaw changes you may register as a delegation at guelph.ca/delegations or contact the City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or email [email protected] no later than Friday, October 15 at 10 a.m.

Next steps

Council will make a final decision about the proposed DC Bylaw updates on December 13. Once approved, the updated bylaw comes into effect immediately.

For more information

Lily Yan, Project Manger, Financial Strategy and Long-Term Planning

Finance

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3881

[email protected]