Get loud! Test your alarms during Fire Prevention Week from October 3 to 9

Guelph, Ont., October 4, 2021 – Guelph Fire is inviting kids and adults to test their knowledge of fire safety sounds for Fire Prevention Week, October 3-9.

This year’s theme is “Learn the sounds of fire safety.” Every home in Ontario must have a working smoke alarm on every storey and outside all sleeping areas. Fires can be fatal in homes where there were no working smoke alarms.

“Knowing the different sounds your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make can save you, your loved ones and your home,” says Matt Valeriote, Assistant Chief Fire Prevention Officer with Guelph Fire. “So get loud and test your alarms with everyone in your household this week and then once a month to learn the sounds they make and ensure they’re working properly.”

A beep from your smoke or carbon monoxide alarm means there’s an emergency. Get everyone out of the home immediately and call 9-1-1 outside. A single chirp every 30-60 seconds means the batteries need to be replaced.

Test your knowledge of fire safety with our virtual quiz

Using the game-based learning tool Kahoot!, you can participate in a virtual multiple-choice quiz to discover how much you both know about the sounds your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make while making sure you and your family are safe at home.

Play the virtual Kahoot! Quiz online between October 3 and October 24.

There’s no limit to the number of times you can play, so challenge yourself to get the top score and be a fire safety champion.

Visit guelph.ca/fire for more fire safety information or to learn more about Fire Prevention Week visit the National Fire Protection Association’s website at firepreventionweek.org.

Matt Valeriote

Assistant Chief Fire Prevention Officer

Guelph Fire Department

519-822-1260 extension 2136

[email protected]