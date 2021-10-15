Exploring parking improvements for downtown Guelph

Downtown Parking Master Plan update kicks off next year

Guelph, Ont., October 15, 2021 – Starting in 2022, we’ll be studying the parking environment in downtown Guelph as we look to update the Downtown Parking Master Plan, including looking at the ways in which parking is and can be funded.

The master plan update will determine current and future parking needs for downtown residents, businesses, shoppers and visitors while considering changing circumstances including the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic, technological changes, the move to more work-from-home arrangements, downtown development activity and expected future growth. We’ll also review how we pay for parking and explore funding options to reduce tax support of municipal parking.

The update to the Downtown Parking Master Plan aims to:

Create a future-ready parking service enabled by technology, focused on exceptional customer service and financially supported by user fees.

Support the sustainability and resilience recommendations from the Transportation Master Plan update underway now, to meet Guelph’s vision for the future of transportation in our community.

Community engagement will be a crucial part of the master plan update. Subscribe to updates at haveyoursay.guelph.ca to get notified about engagement opportunities coming later in 2022.

The 2022 Downtown Parking Master Plan study requires Council budget approval to proceed. The last update to the Downtown Parking Master Plan was done in May 2018. We expect to present a new Downtown Parking Master Plan to Council in 2023.

For more information

Parking Services

519-822-1260 extension 2888

[email protected]