Expect traffic delays in downtown Guelph after Saturday night’s hockey game

Guelph, Ont., October 30, 2021—Drivers in the downtown are experiencing traffic delays this weekend due to the Macdonell Street bridge closure. These delays are expected to continue throughout the weekend and may cause delays for vehicles exiting the East and West parkades.

Guelph Storm fans are encouraged to use Guelph Transit or park in a different downtown parking lot to avoid delays as they leave the area this evening.

The City of Guelph is working to minimize traffic impacts and ensure the safety of drivers and pedestrians in the area.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project.

For more information

Doug Godfrey, General Manager

Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2520

[email protected]