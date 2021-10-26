Expect some traffic delays in downtown Guelph November 1 and 2

Guelph, Ont., October 26, 2021 – As the patio season comes to an end, downtown businesses will be dismantling and removing patio equipment on November 1 and 2.

As you travel throughout downtown during this time, you will notice a temporary reduction in some on-street parking spaces as well as increased pedestrian activity and truck traffic. Please use caution and pay attention to your surroundings as businesses remove patio furniture and equipment from on-street parking spaces and sidewalks.

All patio equipment and barriers will be removed by November 4, with street sweeping and routine seasonal maintenance being complete by the end of the week.

Thank you to all the businesses across the city who took part in Guelph’s seasonal patio program.

