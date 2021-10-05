Engagement underway for bike park and splash pad at Eastview Park

Residents can have their say on both designs by October 26

Have your say on the bike park and splash pad

Guelph, Ont., October 5, 2021 – The City has launched engagement for two new facilities at Eastview Park – phase one of the bike park and a new splash pad. Residents can fill out two surveys online at haveyoursay.guelph.ca by October 26.

Bike park

Feedback for the bike park will be used to refine the design for the asphalt pump track. Future phases are intended to expand on the first phase and are planned over the next five years, pending budget approval in future budget cycles.

“A bike park will be a first for our community and it’s important for us to understand the needs of users and design it alongside them,” says Tiffany Hanna, park planner with the City’s Parks department. “The City will form a working group to refine the design concept after community engagement.”

Residents interested in joining the work group can sign up by October 26. They should plan to commit to three meetings in November 2021, February 2022 and April 2022. The first meeting is scheduled for November 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Chosen applicants will be notified by November 5.

Splash pad

For the splash pad, residents can choose between two designs, select shade structures and seating and share their ideas on additional accessibility features. The feedback will be used to select and finalize a splash pad design which will be shared with the community by the end of the year.

“A splash pad at Eastview Park has been planned since approval of the park’s master plan in 2008,” says Mallory Lemon, park planner with the City’s Parks department. “The next five years for Eastview Park will see key amenities finished, making it a destination for everyone in our community and beyond.”

The new splash pad will include a water recirculation system and on-demand activation switch that increases water efficiency, similar to one being installed right now at Hanlon Creek Park. It also monitors water quality and requires fewer chemicals to treat the water.

Construction is expected to start in spring 2022 and be complete in time for seasonal splash pad openings in spring 2023.

Envisioning Eastview Park

The final vision for Eastview Park’s master plan will take shape over the next five years, starting with the installation of the 18-hole disc golf course in spring 2022 pending budget approval, followed by the splash pad and bike park facility.

Resources

Read the Eastview Park Master Plan

Media contacts

Bike park

Tiffany Hanna, OALA, CSLA, Park Planner

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3371

[email protected]

Splash pad

Mallory Lemon, OALA, CSLA, Park Planner

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3560

[email protected]