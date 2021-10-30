Edinburgh closed between Cedar and Wellington for water main break repair

Guelph, Ont., October 30, 2021—City crews are repairing a water main break on Edinburgh Road South between Cedar Street and Wellington Street West. Repairs will be completed later today. There are no health risks as a result of the break.

Edinburgh Road South is fully closed to traffic. The sidewalk on the east side of Edinburgh Road South is closed to pedestrians.

Guelph Transit route 8 is affected. Visit guelph.ca/transit for more information.

Some residents will experience changes water pressure in their homes as a result of the water main break. These residents have been notified.

Updates will be made to this notice at guelph.ca/news and shared on Facebook and Twitter.

