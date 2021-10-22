Construction notice: Work on Stevenson Street continues until December

Work required between Ferguson Street and the railway tracks

Notice date: October 22, 2021

About the project

Work is being completed on a watermain on Stevenson Street between Ferguson Street and the Guelph Junction Railway (GJR) tracks. This work is needed in order to complete the construction project on York Road between Stevenson and Ontario streets.

The City started this work at Alice Street and Stevenson Street and encountered an unknown watermain configuration, causing delays.

The City will work between Ferguson Street and the GJR tracks to address this watermain configuration. After this work is complete, the City will return to the Stevenson and Alice Street location and complete the work.

The City understands that the traffic impacts to residents caused by this work and the York Road project are very inconvenient for everyone and appreciates all residents’ and drivers’ ongoing patience as we complete this necessary work.

Work on Stevenson expected to finish in December 2021

Work will begin between Ferguson Street and the GJR tracks approximately the week of November 1. This schedule is an estimate and is subject to change depending on locate availability.

The remainder of the work at both locations (between Ferguson Street and the GJR tracks and Alice Street) is expected to be complete in December 2021.

Lane reductions and detours

While working between Ferguson Street and the GJR tracks, Stevenson Street will be closed to through traffic south of Ferguson Street, only local access will be permitted.

When the City returns to the Alice Street location vehicles will not be allowed to use the intersection at Stevenson Street and Alice Street. No vehicles will be able to pass this area as there will be an open excavation in the road. This will be the same set up as earlier in the year.

Pedestrian access

Portions of the sidewalk along Stevenson Street South may need to be closed temporarily throughout construction. One sidewalk, either on the east or west side, will always remain open for pedestrians to move through the area. Pedestrians should follow signs and cross over Stevenson Street South at designated crossings.

Property and business access and parking

Houses that will have their driveway access restricted will be notified before any work begins.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may impact access to private property and delays should be expected. The City will notify residents in advance of work where driveway access will be impacted longer than one (1) day.

City services – Waste collection

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb prior to 6:30 a.m., as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

226-820-0154

[email protected]