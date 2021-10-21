Construction notice: Wellington Street and Edinburgh Road intersection right-turn lane closures starting October 25

Installing smart channel and pedestrian crossovers

Notice date: October 21, 2021

About the project

The City is working with TM3 Inc. to install a new smart channel and pedestrian crossovers on Wellington Street West at Edinburgh Road South in the channelized right turn lanes.

First smart channel in Guelph

Smart channels are an alternative design for right turns. Approaching vehicles must yield to pedestrians who are using the crossover and wait until they have fully crossed to an island before proceeding. Smart channels prioritize pedestrian safety and provide improved traffic flow for drivers. Installing smart channels will:

Improve visibility of pedestrians

Reduce vehicle speeds

Work begins October 25

Work is expected to begin on or about Monday, October 25 and take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Right turn lane closures

The right turn lanes and a small portion of the right through lane at the intersection of Wellington Street West and Edinburgh Road South will be closed during construction. Starting with the lanes in the northeast and southeast corners, closed for about three days, and moving to the northwest and southwest corners. The intersection will remain open at all times with a traffic control person directing traffic. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property and business access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Shaymaa Al-ani, Traffic Signal Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2041

[email protected]