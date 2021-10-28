Construction notice: Speedvale Avenue East lane reductions happening at the end of October

Speedvale Avenue bridge to Riverview Drive

Notice date: October 28, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Alfred Fach Excavating Ltd to repair a culvert behind the bridge.

Following emergency repair, the areas will be seeded and restored to stabilize soils as quickly as possible. In the future this general area will be planted with trees and shrubs once the future reconstruction of the bridge and trail are complete.

Work began October 27

Work began Wednesday, October 27 and will take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Speedvale Avenue bridge during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks on the north side of Speedvale Avenue will remain open and accessible during the project. The trail on the south side is closed in the construction area and pedestrians/bicyclist will follow detour signs.

The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians on Speedvale Avenue at the bridge during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Woolwich Street and Riverview Drive to use the north sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ike Umar, Project Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2242

[email protected]