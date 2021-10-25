Construction notice: Section of Albert Street closed starting November 4

Mary Street to Martin Avenue

Notice date: October 25, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Drexler Construction Ltd. to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface.

Work begins November 4

Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, November 4 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Albert Street closed

Albert Street will be closed to through traffic from Mary Street to Martin Avenue during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Albert Street, however, there will be no through access at 60 Albert Street.

Pedestrian access

The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 60 Albert Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Mary Street and Martin Avenue to use the north sidewalk.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]