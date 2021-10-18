Construction notice: Manitoba Street Reconstruction grass restoration

Ontario Street to Huron Street

Notice date: October 18, 2021

About the project

The City of Guelph has retained Alfred Fach Excavating Ltd. to reconstruct Manitoba Street from Ontario Street to Huron Street. Final restoration works include lawn restoration.

Lawn care schedule

Lawn maintenance by City from October 4 to November 8, 2021.

Lawn maintenance by residence starting November 9, 2021.

The City is responsible for the maintenance of new grass for the first six (6) weeks. After six (6) weeks, it is the responsibility of the resident or property owner to upkeep and maintain the newly planted grass.

Lawn maintenance and guidance

Only water one inch a week

A weekly soak is better than a daily sprinkle. Lawns typically need 2.5 centimeters (1inch) of water a week. If it hasn’t rained in the last week, use a container or rain gauge and stop watering when the container is one inch full. This encourages deeper roots that can handle dry conditions.

Brown means dormant, not dead

Letting a lawn go dormant is ok. A lawn can usually be dormant for 5-6 weeks without damaging the grass. Stay off it, stop mowing and fertilizing and your lawn will likely bounce back on its own.

Don’t mow too low

Set your lawn mower height to 7.5 centimetres (3 inches) and mow when the overall lawn height reaches 11 centimetres (4.5 inches). This will encourage deep, healthy roots. Never mow more than one third of grass height.

Leave grass clippings and mulched leaves on the lawn, know as grasscycling. This is free and an excellent food for your lawn, soil and the environment overall. Grass cycling helps your lawn hold water and adds nutrients to your lawn.

Additional lawn care and maintenance resources.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

David Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3574

[email protected]