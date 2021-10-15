Construction notice: Hanlon Creek Boulevard lane reductions starting October 25

Downey Road to Laird Road to add multi-use path

Notice date: October 15, 2021

About the project

The City is working with 39 Seven Inc to complete the construction of a three (3) metre wide multi-use path along the southwest side of Hanlon Creek Boulevard.

Work begins October 25

Preliminary work is expected to start on or about Monday, October 25th and take until mid December to complete, weather permitting.

Construction will pause during the winter until spring 2022 when minor clean up will be completed.

Hanlon Creek Boulevard lane reductions

Expect daily lane reductions on Hanlon Creek Boulevard between Downey Road and Laird Road. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all time with flagging operations. Some delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The existing stone path along Hanlon Creek Boulevard will be closed during construction.

Property and business access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Waste collection earlier in the day

Waste collection will happen on the same schedule, however the pickup will take place first thing in the morning. Please ensure waste carts are out to the curb by 6:30 a.m. on the morning of your scheduled pickup. The contractor will move the waste carts from the curb to ensure pickup is made.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Kyle Gibson, Construction Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2344

[email protected]