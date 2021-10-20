Construction notice: College Avenue pedestrian signal relocation starting November 1

West of Vanier Drive

Notice date: October 20, 2021

About the project

The City is working with TM3 Inc to relocate the pedestrian crosswalk outside Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute (CCVI), approximately 60 metres east, to the corner on the west side of Vanier Drive.

This work is directed by Guelph’s Active Transportation Network Study and will better align with the majority of the crossing activity occurring between CCVI, Vanier Drive and Silvercreek Trail.

Work begins first week of November

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, November 1, and take about six (6) weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

No lane reductions are anticipated during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 289 College Avenue during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Scottsdale Drive and Janefield Avenue to access the south sidewalk.

Property access and parking

The driveway entrance into Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute will remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit stop 117 will be relocated approximately 25 metres to the west. All transit routes will continue to be available in the area during construction.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Benita van Miltenburg, Project Manager, Sustainable Transportation

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2357

[email protected]