Construction notice: Bike lanes coming to Starwood Drive

Grange Road to Watson Parkway

Notice date: October 20, 2021

About the project

Starwood Drive is identified on the City of Guelph’s Cycling Master Plan to receive bike lanes. Bike lanes will be painted between the parking lanes and travel lanes on Starwood Drive between Grange Road and Watson Parkway. On-street parking and existing transit stops will remain, however turning lanes may be removed in some areas.

Work begins on October 21

Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, October 21 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There may be lane reductions on Starwood Drive during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.

On-street parking

On-street parking will be prohibited during the line painting. Crews will put signs up in advance to inform drivers not to park cars on the street.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the project area remain open and accessible throughout the project.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the project area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during the project. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Benita van Miltenburg, Project Manager, Sustainable Transportation

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2357

[email protected]