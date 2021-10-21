Construction notice: Bike lanes coming to Imperial Road

Willow Road to Ryde Road

Notice date: October 21, 2021

About the project

The 2013 Council-approved Cycling Master Plan directs the implementation of on-road painted bike lanes on Imperial Road, from Fife Road to Speedvale Avenue West. Currently bike lanes exist for the majority of this stretch, with the exception of the section between Ryde Road and Willow Road. This project involves re-marking the road from two lanes in each direction, to one lane in each direction with a bike lane and turning lanes where required.

Work begins October 25

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, October 25 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Imperial Road during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout the project.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during the project. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Benita van Miltenburg, Project Manager, Sustainable Transportation

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2357

[email protected]