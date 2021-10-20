Construction notice: Bike lane improvements coming to Gordon Street

Water Street to Harts Lane

Notice date: October 20, 2021

About the project

Gordon Street is one of Guelph’s busiest cycling corridors, being a primary connection to the University of Guelph, downtown Guelph and numerous locations next to this main road. In some sections of the road, the existing bike lanes fall below the provincial minimum standard width. As such, the City is removing the buffered area created by the dual yellow lines on Gordon Street and re-allocating this space to the bike lanes on either side.

Work begins on October 21

Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, October 21 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There may be lane reductions on Gordon Street during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the project area remain open and accessible throughout the project.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the project area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during the project. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Benita van Miltenburg, Project Manager, Sustainable Transportation

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2357

[email protected]