Congratulating winners of the Imagine a Day without Water student poster contest

Raising awareness about water in Guelph
Guelph, Ont., October 21, 2021 – The City of Guelph has announced the six winners of the student poster contest for Imagine a Day Without Water.
The City invited students from across Guelph to submit posters aimed at raising awareness about water conservation and efficiency and the importance of water, wastewater, stormwater, and source water protection services delivered by City staff.
Out of 212 submissions in three categories, a judging panel of City staff selected six designs as the winners. The winning posters will be on display at Guelph Public Library branches, Guelph Museums and other City facilities for one month.
Kindergarten to grade 3
Evelyn, Rickson Ridge Public School
Jia, Rickson Ridge Public School
Grade 4 to grade 8
Shanna, Sir Isaac Brock Public School
Nftaliem, Holy Trinity Catholic School
Grade 9 to grade 12
Adam, St James Catholic High School
Amelia, St James Catholic High School
About Imagine A Day Without Water
Imagine a Day Without Water is a national education campaign that brings together diverse stakeholders to highlight how water is essential, invaluable, and in need of investment. Imagine a Day Without Water 2021 will be the seventh annual day to raise awareness and educate about the value of water.
