Congratulating winners of the Imagine a Day without Water student poster contest

Raising awareness about water in Guelph

Guelph, Ont., October 21, 2021 – The City of Guelph has announced the six winners of the student poster contest for Imagine a Day Without Water.

The City invited students from across Guelph to submit posters aimed at raising awareness about water conservation and efficiency and the importance of water, wastewater, stormwater, and source water protection services delivered by City staff.

Out of 212 submissions in three categories, a judging panel of City staff selected six designs as the winners. The winning posters will be on display at Guelph Public Library branches, Guelph Museums and other City facilities for one month.

Kindergarten to grade 3

Evelyn, Rickson Ridge Public School

Jia, Rickson Ridge Public School

Grade 4 to grade 8

Shanna, Sir Isaac Brock Public School

Nftaliem, Holy Trinity Catholic School

Grade 9 to grade 12

Adam, St James Catholic High School

Amelia, St James Catholic High School

About Imagine A Day Without Water

Imagine a Day Without Water is a national education campaign that brings together diverse stakeholders to highlight how water is essential, invaluable, and in need of investment. Imagine a Day Without Water 2021 will be the seventh annual day to raise awareness and educate about the value of water.

