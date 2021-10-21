Congratulating winners of the Imagine a Day without Water student poster contest

Raising awareness about water in Guelph

Guelph, Ont., October 21, 2021 – The City of Guelph has announced the six winners of the student poster contest for Imagine a Day Without Water.

The City invited students from across Guelph to submit posters aimed at raising awareness about water conservation and efficiency and the importance of water, wastewater, stormwater, and source water protection services delivered by City staff.

Out of 212 submissions in three categories, a judging panel of City staff selected six designs as the winners. The winning posters will be on display at Guelph Public Library branches, Guelph Museums and other City facilities for one month.

Kindergarten to grade 3

Evelyn, Rickson Ridge Public School

Drawing shows how flowers droop and wilt without water

Jia, Rickson Ridge Public School

Drawing shows sad people when no water means flowers aren't available and pools can't be filled

Grade 4 to grade 8

Shanna, Sir Isaac Brock Public School

Comic style drawings shows critical day to day uses including bathing, drinking, cooking, washing hands and clothes, and water plants, and suggests ways to save water including shorter showers, fixing leaks and turning off the tap while brushing your teeth

Nftaliem, Holy Trinity Catholic School

Drawing shows people unable to drink fresh water, put out fires or go fishing

Grade 9 to grade 12

Adam, St James Catholic High School

Drawing shows the Earth mostly made up of water, and shows rain, oceans and drought

Amelia, St James Catholic High School

Drawing highlights the risks of water pollution and water waste

About Imagine A Day Without Water

Imagine a Day Without Water is a national education campaign that brings together diverse stakeholders to highlight how water is essential, invaluable, and in need of investment. Imagine a Day Without Water 2021 will be the seventh annual day to raise awareness and educate about the value of water.

