Congratulating Guelph’s Urban Design Awards winners

Celebrating excellence in local urban design

Guelph, Ont., October 12, 2021 – This evening, Council announced the six winners and seven honourable mentions of the 2020/2021 Guelph Urban Design Awards.

“On behalf of the City of Guelph, I’m thrilled to congratulate the winners of this years’ Guelph Urban Design Awards,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie. “Good urban design has the power to uplift, connect, challenge and inspire us. At its heart, urban design isn’t just about bricks and mortar; it’s about people. Tonight’s winners exemplify the best of urban design in our city through projects that make a lasting difference not only to our sense of place, but also to the people who live, work and visit here.”

Category: Adaptive Reuse/Heritage

Award of Excellence: Metalworks Heritage Building, 43 Arthur Street

Award of Excellence: Basilica of Our Lady/Guelph Civic Museum and landscape, 28 Norfolk Street/52 Norfolk Street

Honourable Mention: Petrie Building, 15 Wyndham Street North

Category: Open Space, Public Space or Green Infrastructure

Award of Excellence: Exhibition Park playground, 81 London Road West

Honourable Mention: Child Care and Learning Centre Outdoor Education Playground, 20 Arboretum Road

Category: Place-making

Award of Excellence: University of Guelph Gateway entrance feature, Stone Road and Gordon Street

Honourable Mention: Fiddleheads, 97 Dublin Street North

Honourable Mention: Creature Currents, 2 Gordon Street

Honourable Mention: Sudden Garden, 2 Gordon Street

Category: Private Development

Award of Excellence: The Junction, 7 Edinburgh Road South

Honourable Mention: Metalworks Phase I, 53 Arthur Street South

Category: Urban Design Plan and Vision

Award of Excellence: Metalworks Urban Design Master Plan, 5 Arthur Street South

Honourable Mention: Guelph Commercial Built Form Standards

Award designed by celebrated Canadian artist Ted Fullerton

Acclaimed Canadian contemporary artist Ted Fullerton designed the physical award presented to winners of the Guelph Urban Design Awards. Fullerton has an established connection to Guelph with his Bird series of sculptures in Guelph’s Civic Precinct, connecting Market Square and City Hall to Guelph Central Station.“The artwork I created for the Guelph Urban Design Awards aims to symbolically infer how the design of successful places characterizes and defines a purposeful and meaningful perspective of the conception of ‘home’,” explains Fullerton.

About the Jury

The Jury reviewing submissions for the 2020/2021 Guelph Urban Design Awards included four recognized urban design and architecture experts:

Ute Maya-Giambattista (Principal of Urban Design, Fotenn Planning + Design in Toronto)

Brendan Stewart (Assistant Professor of Landscape Architecture, University of Guelph)

Ralph Giannone (Principal, Giannone Petricone Associates Inc. Architects)

Craig Applegath (Principal and Founding Partner, DIALOG)

In addition to recognizing the award winners for their urban design achievements, the Jury commended the City’s efforts to elevate and celebrate excellence in urban design through the development of guidelines, established design review processes and renewal of the Guelph Urban Design Awards program.

About the Guelph Urban Design Awards

The Urban Design Awards celebrate Guelph’s proud legacy of thoughtful planning by highlighting buildings and projects of excellence in six categories:

Adaptive Re-use/Heritage Conservation (e.g. major additions to older buildings, heritage facade restoration)

Public Buildings (e.g. education, civic or health care buildings)

Private Buildings and Developments (residential, commercial/industrial, mixed use)

Open Space/Public Space/Green Infrastructure (e.g. streetscapes, low-impact development projects, or plazas)

Place-making (e.g. tactical urbanism, community-led projects, or street furniture)

Urban Design Plans/Visions (e.g. masterplans, or neighbourhood plans)

The Guelph Urban Design Awards were last held in 2006 and, going forward, will be presented once every term of Council.

Resources

Interactive map of winning submissions

YouTube video

Media contact

David deGroot, Senior Urban Designer

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2358

[email protected]