CN and Tree Canada collaborate to support City of Guelph’s tree canopy with $25,000 grant

Guelph, Ont., October 8, 2021 – Today, CN and Tree Canada announced the 26 communities being awarded community tree planting grants through the CN EcoConnexions – From the Ground Up initiative. Guelph is pleased to have been selected as one of this year’s recipients and awarded a $25,000 grant.

With the CN grant, Guelph will plant 240 trees at Peter Misersky Park. A community event to commemorate the CN grant and plant some of the smaller trees will take place at Peter Misersky Park on Saturday, October 16 from 10 a.m.-noon. Residents interested in volunteering can register online to participate.

The CN EcoConnexions From the Ground Up initiative has been greening communities since 2012 with sustainable, environmentally responsible tree-planting projects, and an investment of more than a half a million dollars in community greening projects across Canada. Through its various tree planting programs, including From the Ground Up, CN has planted more than 2 million trees nation wide.

For more information on Guelph’s urban forest management plan, please visit guelph.ca/trees.

Quotes

“On behalf of Council, I want to thank CN’s From the Ground Up program for this contribution to building up Guelph’s tree canopy. Trees have so many benefits, including providing shade, cleaning the air and making our city more beautiful. This funding will make a difference for years to come.” – Mayor Cam Guthrie, City of Guelph

“Tree Canada, Canada’s only national tree-planting non-profit, is excited to continue our partnership with CN to bring CN EcoConnexions From the Ground Up to deserving communities across Canada. With this program, CN is creating a lasting legacy of sustainability for present and future generations, providing funding and much-needed awareness to the value of trees and green spaces to our health and well-being, as well as the environment.” – Danielle St-Aubin, CEO, Tree Canada

“At CN, we want to make a positive impact on the communities along our network, and together with our employees, retirees, and partners we are committed to fostering safe and sustainable communities wherever we do business. Since the creation of this program in 2012, with the support of our partner, Tree Canada, we have helped plant over 2 million trees in municipalities and Indigenous communities from coast to coast. By doing so, we are contributing to a sustainable future, one community at a time.” – Sean Finn, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Services and Chief Legal Officer, CN

About Tree Canada

Tree Canada is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments. Through our programs, research and engagement efforts, we have helped restore tree cover in areas hit by natural disasters, guided communities in managing their urban forests, supported over 700 schoolyard greening projects and organized urban forest conferences. To date, with our community partners and sponsors, we have planted more than 83 million trees. For more information visit treecanada.ca.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN, and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

For more information on CN EcoConnexions From the Ground Up, visit Tree Canada’s website at: https://treecanada.ca/greening-communities/cn-ecoconnexions-from-the-ground-up/

Media contacts

City of Guelph

Dave Beaton, Program Manager

Forestry and Sustainable Landscapes, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2761

[email protected]

Tree Canada

Carol Burnup

Director, Communications and Marketing

Tree Canada

613-567-5545 extension 230

[email protected]

CN

Mathieu Gaudreault

Senior Advisor, Media Relations

CN

1-833-946-3342

[email protected]