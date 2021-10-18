City’s COVID-19 Vaccination Policy now in effect

Unvaccinated staff will be tested regularly

Guelph, Ont., October 18, 2021 – The City of Guelph’s COVID-19 Vaccination Policy is in effect, with mandatory testing for unvaccinated staff required weekly, starting today.

In addition to mandatory training on COVID-19 vaccinations, full-time staff are tested twice a week, 48 hours apart. Part-time staff are tested 48 hours ahead of their first shift for the week. Employees must be tested on their own personal time.

So far, 1,669 employees have submitted proof of vaccination, representing 93 per cent of City employees.

“It’s important for our employees to have a safe place to work and equally important that the community can safely access City facilities and services during the pandemic,” says Scott Stewart, chief administrative officer at the City of Guelph. “The City is committed to do our part to protect the community while delivering excellent service.”

The City’s COVID-19 Vaccination Policy was announced on August 29. Employees were given until October 15 to submit proof of vaccination or exemption, or be required to get tested regularly.

Resources

Read the COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

Media contact

Katie Duncan, Communications Officer

Corporate Communications and Customer Service

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3519

[email protected]