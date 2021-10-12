City welcomes Ryan Schubert as Deputy Chief of Administration for Guelph Fire

Guelph, Ont., October 12, 2021 – The City of Guelph is pleased to announce the selection of Ryan Schubert as deputy chief of administration for Guelph Fire, effective October 25, 2021.

In his role, Deputy Chief Schubert is responsible for the department’s administration, accreditation, communications and fire prevention divisions.

Deputy Chief Schubert has worked for Waterloo Fire Rescue for nearly 18 years and has held progressive roles from suppression fire fighter to his current role as the administration/support services deputy chief, a role that is aligned well with his new responsibilities at Guelph Fire.

“We welcome Ryan Schubert to the City of Guelph and recognize Ryan’s commitment to organizational excellence and his experience gained during his journey at Waterloo Fire and Rescue,” says Dave Elloway, fire chief for Guelph Fire.

In addition to his work experience, Schubert has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Emergency Services Administration from Utah Valley University. Prior to entering the fire service, Schubert was a primary care paramedic. Schubert has represented first responders and municipalities both locally and provincially through his participation in several advisory councils and committees.

Media contact

Dave Elloway, Fire Chief

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2127

[email protected]