City recommends short-term trailer parking exemptions for driveways

Guelph, Ont., October 21, 2021 – A City of Guelph report heading to Council in November recommends a trailer parking exemption program that would allow short-term parking of recreational trailers in residential driveways.

The recommendation addresses Council’s direction in July to explore possible amendments to the traffic and zoning bylaws that oversee trailer parking on streets and private property.

The City engaged the community and received over 1,800 responses with feedback split down the middle; residents with trailers want to be able to park on the street and in driveways while others don’t want trailers parked on the street or in driveways on a regular basis. Most responses were largely consistent about the need to uphold safety in each neighbourhood.

Considering the community’s feedback, best practices and staff expertise, the recommendation is to provide six temporary exemptions at no cost to residents to allow driveway parking for up to 48 consecutive hours. Conditions include ensuring the trailer doesn’t break other parking or bylaw restrictions and doesn’t prevent neighbours from accessing or seeing the road and sidewalks from their driveways. Discussion for on-road parking possibilities will be explored as part of future Traffic Bylaw reviews.

“The trailer parking exemption program balances the needs of Guelph’s neighbourhoods,” says Scott Green, manager of Corporate and Community Safety. “It offers short-term access to trailers for easy loading and unloading, while keeping sightlines clear for cars, bikes and pedestrians.”

If approved by Council, the program would be in place in early 2022. The City’s bylaw officers will enforce the program using the existing City operating budget.

The report will be previewed at Committee of the Whole on November 1, starting at 2 p.m. before heading to Council at the end of the month on November 20, starting at 6 p.m. Residents can watch both meetings live on Facebook or at guelph.ca/live.

To delegate to Council on November 1, you must register by Friday, October 29 by 10 a.m. Visit guelph.ca/delegate for details.

