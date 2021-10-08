City grants $178,700 in second phase of 2021 Emergency Fund program

Next phase opens October 8

Guelph, Ont., October 8, 2021 — The City of Guelph provided $178,700 to 18 organizations, unincorporated groups and individuals through the second phase of this year’s Emergency Fund, an initiative created to support local economic recovery.

“We again received a number of great applications for this phase,” says Danna Evans, general manager, Culture and Recreation. “We’re glad to help businesses, organizations and individuals who continue to support people in our community throughout this extended pandemic situation.”

Guelph’s Emergency Fund supports recipients across all sectors and helps them improve or sustain quality of life for residents, support residents in adapting to the pandemic, and allow residents to access programming.

Visit guelph.ca/grants for a detailed list of phase 2 recipients, funding amounts and projects.

Emergency Fund applications are evaluated by the City’s Social and Community Response Table which includes staff from four departments. The Table compares each applicants’ work with the goals of the Emergency Fund, level of support from the community, capacity to do the work and financial need, and provides funding recommendations to the deputy chief administrative officer for Public Services for final decision and approval.

Next phase of funding opens October 8

Applications for phase 3 of this year’s funding will open on October 8, 2021 with up to $485,000 available for qualifying applicants.

Apply in three steps:

Visit guelph.ca/grants to read the Emergency Fund program overview and learn about eligibility, the application process, and assessment criteria. Download and complete the application. Submit completed applications to [email protected] by 4 p.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021.

About Guelph’s Emergency Fund

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Guelph has supported impacted businesses and organizations impacted by COVID-19, and individuals working to address community needs, with funding. This funding is part of Guelph’s economic recovery plan, with $1,000,000 available in 2021.

