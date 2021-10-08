Ash and hazard tree removals start in October 2021

Guelph, Ont., October 8, 2021 – We’re removing ash and hazard trees starting this month until spring 2022.
Tree removals will happen in:
- Ellis Creek Wetland
- Mitchell Woods Park
- Marksam Park
- Margaret Greene Park
- Hadati Creek (Watson Parkway North to York Road)
- Ridgeway Greenway (Arkell Road to Jenson Boulevard)
- Westminster Woods
- Sugar Tree Woodlot
- Elmira Park
- 57 Elmira Road North
- Dunhill Park
- Peter Misersky Park
Trees to be removed will be marked with an orange “X”. Removals will start in October 2021 and continue through the winter until spring 2022. This work is being done as a part of our Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) Plan and annual hazard tree removal operation.
Woodlands, trails, roads and sidewalks will temporarily close during the work, limiting access to trails, parks and natural areas. Please respect our crews and stay out of signed work areas for your safety.
Watch your ash
Hazardous limbs and trees from private property are the responsibility of the owner. Under the Property Standards Bylaw, you must reassess, remove and replace any ash trees impacted by EAB or hazardous trees.
About the Emerald Ash Borer Plan
The emerald ash borer (EAB) is a highly destructive, non-native, wood-boring beetle that feeds under the bark of ash trees, ultimately killing them. EAB is expected to destroy close to 100 per cent of Guelph’s untreated street, park and woodland ash trees. For more information, visit guelph.ca/eab.
