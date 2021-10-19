Anita Cazzola’s Botanical Reclamation art project concludes with a show of colour

Guelph, Ont., October 19, 2021 – Anita Cazzola, the City’s 2021 Artist in Residence, will mount a final exhibition and celebratory events at Yorklands (former Ontario Reformatory lands) to wrap up her Botanical Reclamation project, exploring the resiliency of wild plants through naturally dyed textiles.

Between the Summer Solstice and Autumn Equinox, the Guelph-based artist has explored ‘curious spaces,’ around the city which have experienced human-inflicted environmental disruption, and have begun to return to a natural state through the re-introduction of indigenous and invasive plant species.

The artist gently harvested 22 local plant species from these sites to create 38 natural dyes, resulting in hundreds of shades of locally-coloured textiles, which have been stitched and woven into large patchwork flags. The flags will be installed temporarily at Yorklands.

“My goal has been to use natural dyes as a way of amplifying the voices of plants growing in unconventional spaces around Guelph,” says Cazzola. “Both these spaces, and the plants that dwell within them, deserve our care and appreciation for all that they can teach us.”

The community is invited to the wrap up celebrations:

View the Botanical Reclamation textile art installation October 23-24, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Yorklands, 905 York Road.

Attend an opening celebration Saturday, October 23 from 2-4 p.m. Cazzola will give a short talk, and Yorklands Green Hub volunteer, Will Barbour, will share the history of the site and the plants that reside there. Space is limited; register in advance through Eventbrite.

Join an exploratory, inquisitive in-the-round conversation on plants, resilience and craft, Sunday October 24 at 10 a.m. Space is limited; register in advance through Eventbrite.

“Ultimately, this residency, and celebrations at Yorklands, offers the community a chance to explore universal themes of resilience and growth, while examining their own relationship to the natural world.” says Tammy Adkin, manager, Museums and Culture, at the City of Guelph. “We hope you’ll join us in celebrating this inspiring work by an exceptionally talented Guelph artist.”

For more information about the Botanical Reclamation project, visit dyeplantsincuriousspaces.com.

About Anita Cazzola

Anita Cazzola is a textile and installation artist from Guelph. She completed her bachelor of fine arts at OCAD University in 2018, where she studied Sculpture and Installation and minored in Material Arts and Design with a focus in Textiles. Anita has exhibited her works within Ontario in solo and group exhibitions including Abbozzo Gallery, Toronto; 10C, Guelph; and Propeller Gallery, Toronto. She attended an artist residency at the Haystack Mountain School of Crafts (Deer Isle, Maine) in August 2019 and is also an accomplished musician (The Lifers, Annie Sumi, Samson Wrote).

About the Artist in Residence program

The Artist in Residence program is offered by the City of Guelph to broaden the community’s experience of the arts. The annual program invites artists to engage with the public and showcase their creative practices while enlivening public spaces.

For more information

Tammy Adkin, Manager

Museums and Culture, Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-836-1221 extension 2775

[email protected]